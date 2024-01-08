SBU shows how soldiers of the Central Special Forces "A" issued a New Year's "portion" of dead occupants

The SBU published a video of the special forces of the Central Special Forces "A" making a New Year's "portion" of the dead occupiers, UNN reports.

The soldiers of the SBU's Special Forces "A" have already formalized the New Year's "portion" of dead occupants. Our Special Forces are beating the Russians on the battlefield with renewed vigor and sending them "explosive gifts" instead of congratulations. The first report of this year's kamikaze drone operators was very successful. - signed the video in the SBU.

The Security Service of Ukraine published a video showing special forces of the special service's Central Special Forces "A" eliminating Russian infantry.