Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Czech Republic: Help Ukraine Foundation suspected of embezzling subsidies for refugees from Ukraine - media

Czech Republic: Help Ukraine Foundation suspected of embezzling subsidies for refugees from Ukraine - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 16299 views

The Prague prosecutor's office has accused the Help Ukraine Foundation of fraud with subsidies for the integration of Ukrainian refugees. The founder of the foundation is suspected of misappropriating the funds and buying real estate with the money.

The Prague prosecutor's office has accused the Help Ukraine Foundation, founded by Volodymyr Gergel, of embezzling subsidies intended for the implementation of programs for the integration of Ukrainian refugees. This was reported by Czech Television, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, Help Ukraine received a targeted subsidy from the country's Ministry of Education in the amount of 20 million kroons (800 thousand euros), which was to be used to support the operation of a special center in the capital's Roztyla district.

“In this case, the prosecutor has charged one person for actions that were classified as subsidy fraud,” said Alexei Tsymbala, a spokesman for the Prague prosecutor's office. The center for the integration of Ukrainian children and their parents was opened in April last year, two months after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The funds transferred by the Czech education ministry were intended, for example, for learning the Czech language. The condition for receiving the subsidy was that the children would attend an adaptation group free of charge. The foundation, as reported by Czech Television, however, charged fees from its wards and did not transfer salaries to its own employees.

According to Czech Television, after the Help Ukraine Foundation received the first part of the ministerial subsidy, Volodymyr Gergel sent about 2 million Czech crowns to his mother's account. Later, 6 million Czech crowns were withdrawn from the Foundation's account in cash and at the same time 8 million crowns were paid for the purchase of an apartment in the Branik district of Prague.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World

