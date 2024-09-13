ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Czech initiative on shells for Ukraine: Poland has not transferred the promised contribution - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20004 views

The Czech Republic plans to deliver 100,000 artillery shells to Ukraine in September. Poland is the only country that has publicly pledged but not transferred funds to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

By August of this year, more than a dozen countries had joined the Czech initiative to purchase  shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces  , allocating different amounts. Germany contributed the most and was the earliest to do so. The only country that has so far only publicly pledged money and  not transferred it is Poland. This was written by Wyborczaand reported by UNN

Details 

The Czech Republic plans to deliver about 100,000  artillery shells to Ukraine in September as part of its ammunition initiative. This will bring Czech politicians much closer to fulfilling their promise to supply Ukraine with at least half a million artillery shells of various calibers, mostly 155 mm, purchased by Western allies from sources outside the European Union by the end of the year.

The initiative was conceived and planned at a time when it was uncertain whether and to what extent European and American manufacturers would be able to increase ammunition production, and Ukraine had no guaranteed supplies from the United States.

Czech initiative on shells for Ukraine: Slovakia and Hungary will not join21.03.24, 17:22 • 25608 views

Experts from the Czech Ministry of Defense, together with representatives of about five trusted Czech companies, gathered information on where in the world there might be ammunition stockpiles or free production facilities. They created a well-known but “top-secret” spreadsheet from which potential donors could choose which supplies they wanted to pay for.

By August of this year, about eighteen countries had joined the campaign (some publicly, some not), making contributions of varying amounts. 

The only ones who have so far only publicly promised money, but have not sent it and are not in the process of concluding a deal, are the Poles, as confirmed by the country's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in an interview with Visegrad Insight this summer.

Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Czech Republic does not restrict the use of weapons transferred to Ukraine31.08.24, 13:53 • 82244 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War Politics News of the World

