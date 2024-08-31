Czech activist sentenced to prison for calling to tear down Ukrainian flags

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121131 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124284 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202921 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156007 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154145 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143497 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200548 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112490 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189023 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105134 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 01:45 AM • 55940 views
March 1, 02:54 AM • 66567 views
March 1, 03:27 AM • 38458 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 96179 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 75036 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202919 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200548 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189023 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 215654 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 203617 views
08:56 AM • 25288 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 150898 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 150093 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 154116 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 145007 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26548 views

Jaroslav Popelka, 68, was sentenced to 6 months in prison for calling for the removal of Ukrainian flags from public buildings in the Czech Republic. He failed to appear in court and is now on the wanted list.

In the Czech Republic, a court sentenced 68-year-old activist Jaroslav Popelka, who called for tearing down Ukrainian flags from public buildings, to six months in prison. He did not appear in court and is now wanted by the police. This is reported by the iDNES edition, UNN reports.

Details

In 2023, the courts sentenced Popelko to a four-month suspended prison sentence with a probationary period of one and a half years for reporting that could cause panic. He was also banned from Prague for the next year and a half.

He violated the court's ban, and in June of this year, the activist was sentenced to two months in prison. However, Popelka did not go to prison because he was not found at his place of residence. The police put the man on the wanted list.

At the last hearing, on August 29, at the request of the prosecutor, the judge changed the probationary period to six months in prison. However, Popelka did not appear in the courtroom.

AddendumAddendum

Earlier, the activist stated through the media that he would not comply with the decisions of the Czech courts, as he did not consider them to be legal.

Yaroslav Popelka has repeatedly spoken out against Ukrainian flags on public buildings. In particular, at an anti-government demonstration in March 2023, Popelka called on the participants to tear down the Ukrainian flag from the National Museum, which eventually ended in a clash with the police.

He also wrote to some institutions that if they did not take down the flag, they could be subject to violence, including the use of Molotov cocktails.

Czech Republic releases beer to commemorate diplomats deported from Russia: proceeds to go to Ukraine30.08.24, 11:33 • 16668 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World

