Consequences of Russian night attack recorded and eliminated in Odesa region

In the Odesa region, the consequences of the Russian attack on the Izmail district are being recorded and eliminated. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

He clarified that as of 6:30 p.m., 12 private households had been surveyed.

"Damage to buildings ranges from 30 to 70%.

In the near future, it is planned to inspect apartment buildings (where windows were broken) and the damaged hotel complex.

While the damage is being assessed, common areas are being put in proper condition, and the owners of the damaged apartments are being provided with film and other materials to temporarily close their windows," he writes.

We would like to add that employees of the Vilkovo City Council accept applications for financial assistance and provide advice on the package of documents to be collected for the application.

Owners of the affected buildings can seek help and advice by calling: +38 066 752 8953

At night, the enemy attacked Izmail district with Shahed-136/131 attack drones.