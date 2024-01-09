Car drives into the gates of the White House

In Washington, a car rammed into the gates of the White House. The driver was detained, the US Secret Service reported, NBC News writes, UNN reports .

Details

A representative of the Secret Service said that the incident occurred on Monday, January 8, at 18.00 local time.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the cause of the attack on the outer fence.

Anthony Guglielmi, director of the Secret Communications Service, confirmed the incident.

