Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 175 million to three schools for construction and repair of shelters

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated almost UAH 175.5 million for major repairs and construction of shelters in three schools in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Dnipro regions. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports .

In 2024, funds in the amount of UAH 175 million 424,723 thousand were allocated from the account for meeting the needs of education and science opened by the Ministry of Education and Science at the National Bank to the budget program "Subvention from the state budget to local budgets to meet the needs of a safe educational environment" in order to allocate funds for major repairs or new construction of civil defense facilities in three municipal general secondary education institutions - Melnychuk said.

The Ministry of Education and Science reportedthat these are funds that Ukraine received as part of Lithuanian government support through the UNITED24 fundraising platform.

UAH 84.37 million for the construction of a radiation protection shelter at the Bilenkyi Lyceum “Leader” (Zaporizhzhia region);

UAH 78.06 million for the construction of a civil defense structure in Lozova Lyceum No. 12 (Kharkiv region);



UAH 12.98 million for the overhaul of the civil defense protective structure of the Pushkarivsky Lyceum of the Verkhnodniprovsky City Council (Dnipropetrovska oblast).



In Ukraine, more than 10 thousand schools use their own shelters or shelters of nearby institutions.