Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 175 million to three schools for construction and repair of shelters

Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 175 million to three schools for construction and repair of shelters

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 175.5 million for the overhaul and construction of shelters in schools in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Dnipro regions. The funds came from the Lithuanian government through the UNITED24 platform.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated almost UAH 175.5 million for major repairs and construction of shelters in three schools in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Dnipro regions. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

In 2024, funds in the amount of UAH 175 million 424,723 thousand were allocated from the account for meeting the needs of education and science opened by the Ministry of Education and Science at the National Bank to the budget program "Subvention from the state budget to local budgets to meet the needs of a safe educational environment" in order to allocate funds for major repairs or new construction of civil defense facilities in three municipal general secondary education institutions

- Melnychuk said.

Addendum

The Ministry of Education and Science reportedthat these are funds that Ukraine received as part of Lithuanian government support through the UNITED24 fundraising platform.

In particular, they will be highlighted:

  • UAH 84.37 million for the construction of a radiation protection shelter at the Bilenkyi Lyceum “Leader” (Zaporizhzhia region);
  • UAH 78.06 million for the construction of a civil defense structure in Lozova Lyceum No. 12 (Kharkiv region);
  • UAH 12.98 million for the overhaul of the civil defense protective structure of the Pushkarivsky Lyceum of the Verkhnodniprovsky City Council (Dnipropetrovska oblast).

Recall

In Ukraine, more than 10 thousand schools use their own shelters or shelters of nearby institutions.

