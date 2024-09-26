Britain to supply Ukraine with 6 AS90 air defense systems in the coming weeks

The UK promises to supply Ukraine with six AS90 air defense systems in the coming weeks, UNN reports, citing the British Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, the new government plans to fulfill its promise to deliver 12 AS90 artillery pieces within 100 days of taking office.

"A total of 16 units are now ready for delivery, 10 have already been delivered, and six more will be delivered in the coming weeks. The artillery played an important role in providing cover for Ukrainian troops and destroying key Russian targets," the statement said.

