Britain to invest $25 million in Ukraine to support its exports and imports

British International Investment (BII), a British development finance institution, is allocating $25 million to ensure that Ukraine remains connected to the global economy. This was reported by the British Foreign Office, UNN reports.

"The UK is helping to secure Ukraine's long-term future. British International Investment is investing $25 million to unblock Ukraine's exports and imports, including vital food," the statement said.

The World Bank's investment arm has raised almost $1 billion for Ukraine

Recall

On January 12, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine in 2024-2025 to 2.5 billion pounds, an increase of 200 million pounds over the previous two years.