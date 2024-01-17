Britain to invest $25 million in Ukraine to support its exports and imports
Kyiv • UNN
The British development finance institution British International Investment will provide USD 25 million to support Ukrainian exports and imports.
British International Investment (BII), a British development finance institution, is allocating $25 million to ensure that Ukraine remains connected to the global economy. This was reported by the British Foreign Office, UNN reports.
"The UK is helping to secure Ukraine's long-term future. British International Investment is investing $25 million to unblock Ukraine's exports and imports, including vital food," the statement said.
Recall
On January 12, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine in 2024-2025 to 2.5 billion pounds, an increase of 200 million pounds over the previous two years.