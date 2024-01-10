Blockade on the border with Poland: almost 950 trucks in line

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 40749 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106268 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134794 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134001 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174234 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170853 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279630 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178120 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167104 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101670 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101297 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103253 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 63760 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 34778 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 40783 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279632 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247685 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232862 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258256 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27248 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134797 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105430 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105455 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121647 views
Actual
Blockade on the border with Poland: almost 950 trucks in line

Blockade on the border with Poland: almost 950 trucks in line

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 143499 views

The blockade of Polish carriers and farmers has created a queue of 950 trucks on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Most of the trucks are in front of the Rava-Ruska checkpoint

As of this morning, nearly 950 trucks are waiting in lines in Poland to cross into Ukraine amid a blockade by Polish carriers and farmers. This was reported to UNN by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko.

The blocking of three directions continues: "Yagodyn-Dorogusk, Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, and Krakivets-Korchova. As of this morning, there are almost 950 trucks in queues at these three locations

- Demchenko said.

According to him, the largest number of trucks is opposite the Rava-Ruska checkpoint, and the smallest number is opposite the Yahodyn checkpoint.

"We see that while there was a queue in front of Yahodyn earlier, now carriers and drivers are actually refusing to use this direction because the smallest number of trucks pass through Yahodyn-Dorogusk. Over the past day, it was about 150, and the day before it was about 100. This is despite the fact that it is capable of passing and clearing about 1,200-1,400 trucks per day in both directions," said Demchenko.

He also reminded that on January 6, Polish farmers ended the blockade in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint.

"As you know, the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint was unblocked. As of this morning, there were about 500 trucks in the queue, but we can see the traffic intensity these days when the traffic has resumed," said Demchenko.

He also spoke about the situation on the borders with Slovakia and Hungary.

"There is no traffic blocking along the borders with Slovakia and Hungary. The intensity of freight traffic is ensured. In the direction of the Uzhhorod checkpoint on the border with Slovakia towards Ukraine, we have a queue of about 400 trucks in the territory of the neighboring country, and opposite the Tisa checkpoint on the border with Hungary towards Ukraine, there are about 120 trucks in the queue," Demchenko said.

Addendum

Earlier, Prime Minister Tusk said that Poland is close to ending the blockade of the border with Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society

Contact us about advertising