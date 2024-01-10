Blockade on the border with Poland: almost 950 trucks in line

As of this morning, nearly 950 trucks are waiting in lines in Poland to cross into Ukraine amid a blockade by Polish carriers and farmers. This was reported to UNN by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko.

The blocking of three directions continues: "Yagodyn-Dorogusk, Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, and Krakivets-Korchova. As of this morning, there are almost 950 trucks in queues at these three locations - Demchenko said.

According to him, the largest number of trucks is opposite the Rava-Ruska checkpoint, and the smallest number is opposite the Yahodyn checkpoint.

"We see that while there was a queue in front of Yahodyn earlier, now carriers and drivers are actually refusing to use this direction because the smallest number of trucks pass through Yahodyn-Dorogusk. Over the past day, it was about 150, and the day before it was about 100. This is despite the fact that it is capable of passing and clearing about 1,200-1,400 trucks per day in both directions," said Demchenko.

He also reminded that on January 6, Polish farmers ended the blockade in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint.

"As you know, the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint was unblocked. As of this morning, there were about 500 trucks in the queue, but we can see the traffic intensity these days when the traffic has resumed," said Demchenko.

He also spoke about the situation on the borders with Slovakia and Hungary.

"There is no traffic blocking along the borders with Slovakia and Hungary. The intensity of freight traffic is ensured. In the direction of the Uzhhorod checkpoint on the border with Slovakia towards Ukraine, we have a queue of about 400 trucks in the territory of the neighboring country, and opposite the Tisa checkpoint on the border with Hungary towards Ukraine, there are about 120 trucks in the queue," Demchenko said.

Addendum

Earlier, Prime Minister Tusk said that Poland is close to ending the blockade of the border with Ukraine.