Biden gave a speech about democracy in the U.S. before the anniversary of Jan. 6

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 39999 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106214 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134737 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133960 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174210 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170844 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279592 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178120 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167101 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101625 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101243 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103195 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 63369 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 34362 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 40043 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279593 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247651 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232832 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258220 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27054 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134740 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105415 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105440 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121631 views
Actual
Biden gave a speech about democracy in the U.S. before the anniversary of Jan. 6

Biden gave a speech about democracy in the U.S. before the anniversary of Jan. 6

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34402 views

Biden emphasized the importance of democracy in America, referring to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and calling for a choice to preserve it in the 2024 election.

US President Joe Biden in Valley Forge on Friday afternoon gave a speech on the threats facing American democracy, writes UNN with reference to the Voice of America.

Details

Biden stated the need for Americans to answer for themselves the most important question of all: is democracy still sacred to America? 

"This is not a rhetorical, academic or hypothetical question. The question of whether democracy remains inviolate for America is the most urgent question of our time," Biden said, "That is what the 2024 election is about.

The US president recalled the events of January 6, 2021, when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed Congress.

"At the time, even Republican congressmen and commentators on (pro-Republican TV station) Fox News publicly and privately condemned the attack. And as one Republican senator said, Trump's behavior was shameful and demeaning to the country," Biden noted. - But now, as time has passed, politics, fear, money - all of that has had an impact. And (people) who know the truth about Trump and the events of Jan. 6 have abandoned the truth and abandoned our democracy. They made their choice. Now the rest of us - Democrats, independents, some of the Republicans - have to make our choice.

Biden said he "knows his" choice and expressed confidence that Americans will make a choice as well.

"The crowd that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, waving Trump posters and Confederate flags, swept past a portrait of George Washington (in the Capitol), and it didn't make them think - though it should have. The artist who painted the portrait captured that moment because it was, in his words, "one of the highest moral lessons ever given to the world," Biden said.

He recalled that at that moment, "George Washington was at the height of his power, having just defeated the most powerful empire on Earth (the British Empire). He could hold that power for as long as he wanted. But this was not the America he and the American troops here in Valley Forge were fighting for.

"American leaders do not hold power ruthlessly. Our leaders return power to the people - voluntarily. You do your duty. You serve your country. And our country is worthy of your service. We are not perfect, but we are open to everything - good or bad - with the truth of who we are. That's what great nations do, and we are a great nation - the greatest of nations. That's the America I see in our future," Biden emphasized.

The U.S. president said the United States "continues to move forward" by talking "about opportunity, not bloodshed" and "taking destiny into our own hands.

"We don't believe America is failing. We know America is winning. That is American patriotism," the US president added.

Biden postponed his Jan. 6 anniversary speech because of an expected winter storm04.01.2024, 17:03 • 24697 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising