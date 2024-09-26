Biden convenes a meeting in October in the Ramstein format at the level of leaders

US President Joe Biden announced a meeting of the leaders of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in Germany in October, UNN reports, citing a statement released by the White House.

Details

"Next month (in October - ed.) I will convene a meeting in Germany at the level of the leaders of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format - ed.) to coordinate the efforts of more than 50 countries that support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," the US President emphasized in the statement.

Biden announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost $8 billion