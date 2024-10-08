At least 5 people wounded in Kharkiv as a result of Russian attack - RMA

According to preliminary data, at least 5 people were wounded in Kharkiv as a result of an attack by Russian troops, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"According to preliminary data from emergency medics, there are wounded civilians. At least 5 people were injured," wrote Sinegubov.

Recall

In Kharkiv , enemy UAV hit was recorded in the Industrial district, according to preliminary information, civilian production was damaged.