Another Kalibr missile carrier of the Southern Defense Forces appears in the Black Sea

Another "caliber" carrier has appeared in the Black Sea - a small missile ship of the Buyan-M project. The increase in the enemy ship grouping was reported by the press service of the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports .

The storm is gradually subsiding in the Black Sea. The enemy naval group has been replenished with another surface missile carrier - the Admiral Makarov frigate has been joined by a small missile ship of the Buyan-M project. - reported the Southern Defense Forces.

Details

It is noted that the Russians currently have[31] up to 16 Kalibr missiles at the ready.

The military assesses the level of missile threat as "very high". And they are not going to ignore airborne alarms.

"We remember that the enemy is insidious, and the Defense Forces are on guard 24/7," the press service of the Southern Defense Forces reminded.

Recall

Earlier in the week, OK Pivden reported that Russia had one carrier ship with up to 8 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. It was noted that the enemy naval grouping was deployed in the Black Sea in the amount of 5 ships, including one missile carrier.