Occupants closed cemetery near Mariupol for burial of citizens due to lack of places - Andriushchenko

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 11528 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88097 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158812 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133447 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140521 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137774 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178088 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111936 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169482 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138013 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137566 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 76956 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105850 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108041 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158812 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178088 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169482 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196959 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186032 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137566 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138013 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145111 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136608 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153618 views
Occupants closed cemetery near Mariupol for burial of citizens due to lack of places - Andriushchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36573 views

The occupation authorities have closed the cemetery in Staryi Krym for the burial of Mariupol residents due to lack of space. An advisor to the mayor of Mariupol said that a new location for the cemetery has not been identified, creating a problem for burials.

The occupation authorities have closed the cemetery in the Old Crimea in Mariupol district, Donetsk region, for the burial of Mariupol residents because they ran out of space. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"The occupation authorities have closed a spacious cemetery in the Old Crimea. Now it is impossible to bury a Mariupol resident there. The reason is simple and clear. They simply ran out of space. First, the tragic 21 sectors of mass graves of Mariupol residents killed by the Russians, with tens of thousands of graves. Then 300-400 new graves every week for three years. We ran out of space," Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

As the Mariupol City Council clarified, "the occupiers forbade Mariupol residents to bury the dead at the Starokrymske cemetery. Now only those citizens who were registered or lived in the village of Stary Krym are allowed to be buried there. The occupiers do not inform where to bury the city's residents." As noted, this cemetery has always been a city cemetery.

Andriushchenko noted that in addition to the shock of the scale of the city's extinction even "without war, a logical question arises. Where will the funerals be held now?

According to him, the location for the new cemetery has not been fixed.

"Here, too, everything is as expected and beautiful. But there is nothing. There is no place for a new cemetery. You can bury them at home now. Again, like in the spring of 2022," Andriushchenko wrote.

Addendum

Human Rights Watch, which published an extensive investigation documenting the destruction and casualties in Mariupol, reported that at least 8,000 people died in Mariupol between March 2022 and February 2023 due to Russia's full-scale invasion.

In May 2024, Andriushchenko reported that the Russians continue to try to hide the number of Mariupol residents killed during the invasion. However, they maintain a database of the dead, which includes DNA information and photographs. Ukraine has managed to obtain a database of dead children, which confirms the deaths of 164 children in Mariupol during the invasion. In total, at least 25,000 civilians from Mariupol were reportedly killed and buried.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising