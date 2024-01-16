"An important step for digitalization": Umerov supports bill on unified electronic register of military personnel

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is confident that draft law No. 10062 is an important step for the digitalization of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. He stated this on his Facebook page, UNN reports .

Details

Today, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has taken an important step towards the digitalization of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The draft law No. 10062, adopted in the second reading, will allow our army to speed up the process of information exchange - The minister said.

He also thanked the government officials who voted in favor and supported the draft law.

Umerov emphasized that the law will be implemented within the timeframe established by law to speed up the collection, processing and use of military data.

Services and processes for servicemen will finally be fully transferred to a convenient digital format, which will be regulated by law - emphasized the Minister of Defense.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved the draft law No. 10062 on automatic acquisition of combatant status and the creation of an electronic register of persons liable for military service, which aims to improve data processing for military registration.