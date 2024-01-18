An ecoterrorist attack was prevented in Odesa region: Keeper told details of the operation

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, thanked the SBU for their prompt work to prevent an environmental terrorist attack in Odesa region, UNN reports.

I can only thank the SBU for their work. They have done a tremendous job - he said on the air of the United News marathon.

The SBU detained an FSB agent who was preparing an environmental terrorist attack in Odesa region. The main task of the suspect was to identify and transfer coordinates where toxic substances are stored, including warehouses and storage facilities with pesticides.

The agent also reconnoitered the places of possible basing and routes of movement of the Defense Forces. The occupiers planned to carry out air attacks using missile weapons and Shahed-type kamikaze drones at these geolocations.

According to available data, the enemy hoped to provoke an environmental disaster in the region and thus undermine the internal situation.

To collect information, the defendant started working as a taxi driver and, under the guise of transporting passengers, recorded the locations of the "necessary" objects.

Commenting on this, Kiper stated that there is a problem with the disposal of hazardous waste in Odesa region. And EIA is working to solve it, he added.

"As for the waste, unfortunately, there were several such places in Odesa region. At the end of October, the UIA held several tenders for the disposal of this waste, which had been in those places for years and posed a threat.

We are still working to transport this waste for disposal and to protect the lives of our citizens, and the current situation shows that we are moving in the right direction. Because a few days after we announced the tender for the disposal of hazardous waste, there were many dissatisfied activists. Even the media criticized us for being out of time. But, as practice has shown, it is timely, and such things should not be neglected," he said.