An ecoterrorist attack was prevented in Odesa region: Keeper told details of the operation

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 35611 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105904 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134341 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133680 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174056 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170797 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279368 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178115 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167097 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148772 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101382 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100980 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102918 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 61571 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 32119 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 35611 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279368 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247441 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232628 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258018 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 25598 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134341 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105305 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105342 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121537 views
An ecoterrorist attack was prevented in Odesa region: Keeper told details of the operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30226 views

The SBU detained an FSB agent who was preparing an environmental terrorist attack in Odesa region. The main task of the offender was to identify and transfer coordinates where toxic substances are stored, including warehouses and storage facilities with pesticides.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, thanked the SBU for their prompt work to prevent an environmental terrorist attack in Odesa region, UNN reports.

I can only thank the SBU for their work. They have done a tremendous job 

- he said on the air of the United News marathon.

The SBU detained an FSB agent who was preparing an environmental terrorist attack in Odesa region. The main task of the suspect was to identify and transfer coordinates where toxic substances are stored, including warehouses and storage facilities with pesticides.

The agent also reconnoitered the places of possible basing and routes of movement of the Defense Forces. The occupiers planned to carry out air attacks using missile weapons and Shahed-type kamikaze drones at these geolocations.

According to available data, the enemy hoped to provoke an environmental disaster in the region and thus undermine the internal situation.

To collect information, the defendant started working as a taxi driver and, under the guise of transporting passengers, recorded the locations of the "necessary" objects.

Commenting on this, Kiper stated that there is a problem with the disposal of hazardous waste in Odesa region. And EIA is working to solve it, he added.

"As for the waste, unfortunately, there were several such places in Odesa region. At the end of October, the UIA held several tenders for the disposal of this waste, which had been in those places for years and posed a threat.

We are still working to transport this waste for disposal and to protect the lives of our citizens, and the current situation shows that we are moving in the right direction. Because a few days after we announced the tender for the disposal of hazardous waste, there were many dissatisfied activists. Even the media criticized us for being out of time. But, as practice has shown, it is timely, and such things should not be neglected," he said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

