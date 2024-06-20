AMCU allows Ukrnafta to manage Tatneft gas station network

The antimonopoly Committee allowed PJSC " Ukrnafta "to receive more than 50% of the shares of companies associated with the sanctioned PJSC"Tatneft". In particular, 115 gas stations are being taken over. This is reported by UNN with reference to ARMA.

Details

The department explained that the companies were arrested in the framework of criminal proceedings, and later - in July - by the decision of the Shevchenko District Court of Kiev, they were transferred to the management of the ARMA.

At the initiative of Armat Ukrnafta, the AMCU granted permission for concentration to manage the arrested Russian gas stations to Tatneft-AZS-Ukraine LLC. from now on, PJSC "Ukrnafta" will have legal grounds for managing the network of gas stations of LLC "Tatneft-AZS-Ukraine". In total, in addition to movable and immovable property, we are talking about 115 gas stations - summed up in the agency.

addition

Earlier, the chairman of the ARMA Olena Duma said that after signing the contract, Ukrnafta undertakes to increase the efficiency of gas stations, which will increase the flow of funds to the state budget, as well as ensure the safety of assets.

ARMA, for its part, will monitor the effectiveness of managing these assets

