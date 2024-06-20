$41.340.03
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 62420 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 70498 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 81437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 28377 views
AMCU allows Ukrnafta to manage Tatneft gas station network

Kyiv

 • 22942 views

PJSC "Ukrnafta" has received permission from the Antimonopoly committee to acquire more than 50% of the shares of companies associated with the sanctioned PJSC" Tatneft", including 115 gas stations.

AMCU allows Ukrnafta to manage Tatneft gas station network

The antimonopoly Committee allowed PJSC " Ukrnafta "to receive more than 50% of the shares of companies associated with  the sanctioned PJSC"Tatneft". In particular, 115 gas stations are being taken over. This is reported by UNN with reference to ARMA.

Details 

The department explained that the companies were arrested in the framework of criminal proceedings, and later - in July - by the decision of the Shevchenko District Court of Kiev, they were transferred to the management of the ARMA.

At the initiative of Armat Ukrnafta, the AMCU granted permission for concentration to manage the arrested Russian gas stations to Tatneft-AZS-Ukraine LLC. from now on, PJSC "Ukrnafta" will have legal grounds for managing the network of gas stations of LLC "Tatneft-AZS-Ukraine". In total, in addition to movable and immovable property, we are talking about 115 gas stations

- summed up in the agency. 

addition

Earlier, the chairman of the ARMA Olena Duma said that after signing the contract, Ukrnafta undertakes to increase the efficiency of gas stations, which will increase the flow of funds to the state budget, as well as ensure the safety of assets.

ARMA, for its part, will monitor the effectiveness of managing these assets

State Property Fund auction sale of an enterprise owned by a sanctioned oligarch from the russian federation Savvidi10.06.24, 19:23 • 27732 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
Ukraine
