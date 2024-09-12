Almost 90 thousand reports were filed by the military during the month of Army+ operation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113254 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116127 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188991 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148609 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149977 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141651 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193516 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112302 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182868 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104945 views

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 37148 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 37639 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 64785 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 61081 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 38718 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188991 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193516 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182868 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209900 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198347 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147658 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147095 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151352 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142397 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158934 views
Almost 90 thousand reports were filed by the military during the month of Army+ operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14583 views

In the first month of its operation, 600 military units and 200,000 servicemen and women joined Army+. Almost 90,000 applications have been created, the most popular being for annual leave, health improvement, and financial assistance.

During the first month of the Army+ app's operation, 600 military units and 200 thousand servicemen joined, and the number of reports submitted  amounted to 89,951 thousand.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Army+ has been working in the Ukrainian army for a month now. 200 thousand soldiers and more than 600 units can now use the app's digital tools: electronic reports and surveys

- the Ministry of Defense noted.

During the first month of the app's operation, 89,951 reports were created. The most popular reports are those for annual leave, with 41,876 submitted (46.6% of the total). 

Requests for health improvement amounted to 15,661 (17.4%). 

Financial assistance was requested 8,853 times (9.8%).

Family leave was requested by 7,737 servicemen (8.6%). 

A total of 3,752 reports (4.2%) were submitted for referral to the HLC. 

Other reports covering various issues amounted to 12,072 requests (13.4%).

Recall 

The Army+ app for military personnel was launched on August 8. It was supposed to facilitate work in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and reduce bureaucracy.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarTechnologies

