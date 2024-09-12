Almost 90 thousand reports were filed by the military during the month of Army+ operation

During the first month of the Army+ app's operation, 600 military units and 200 thousand servicemen joined, and the number of reports submitted amounted to 89,951 thousand.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Army+ has been working in the Ukrainian army for a month now. 200 thousand soldiers and more than 600 units can now use the app's digital tools: electronic reports and surveys - the Ministry of Defense noted.

During the first month of the app's operation, 89,951 reports were created. The most popular reports are those for annual leave, with 41,876 submitted (46.6% of the total).

Requests for health improvement amounted to 15,661 (17.4%).

Financial assistance was requested 8,853 times (9.8%).

Family leave was requested by 7,737 servicemen (8.6%).

A total of 3,752 reports (4.2%) were submitted for referral to the HLC.

Other reports covering various issues amounted to 12,072 requests (13.4%).

Recall

The Army+ app for military personnel was launched on August 8. It was supposed to facilitate work in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and reduce bureaucracy.