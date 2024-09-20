ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104377 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109935 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177740 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143312 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146451 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140248 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187460 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112184 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177422 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104804 views

Almost 90 companies in Kyiv region joined the National Cashback program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13567 views

The National Cashback program is gaining popularity among businesses and consumers in Kyiv region. 86 local enterprises have already become participants, producing a variety of goods and contributing to the development of the regional economy.

86 companies in Kyiv region have already joined the National Cashback program. This program is popular among both businesses and consumers. This was announced on his Facebook page by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reports.

He emphasized that there are many producers among the participants who are known far beyond the Kyiv region. These are manufacturers of food, household goods, building materials, cosmetics, and medicines.

Ruslan Kravchenko noted that each of us can contribute to the development of those enterprises that operate in our region. Just buy goods from participating companies.

"The companies in the Kyiv region that have already joined say that the number of buyers is gradually increasing. Because Ukrainians really want to buy what is produced here. Buyers also see the benefits. Because our local companies produce mega high-quality modern products. And by choosing goods and services with cashback, we also benefit. We support the development of the economy of Kyiv region and the whole country," emphasized the head of Kyiv RMA.

Antonina Tumanova

