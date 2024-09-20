Almost 90 companies in Kyiv region joined the National Cashback program

86 companies in Kyiv region have already joined the National Cashback program. This program is popular among both businesses and consumers. This was announced on his Facebook page by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reports.

He emphasized that there are many producers among the participants who are known far beyond the Kyiv region. These are manufacturers of food, household goods, building materials, cosmetics, and medicines.

Ruslan Kravchenko noted that each of us can contribute to the development of those enterprises that operate in our region. Just buy goods from participating companies.

"The companies in the Kyiv region that have already joined say that the number of buyers is gradually increasing. Because Ukrainians really want to buy what is produced here. Buyers also see the benefits. Because our local companies produce mega high-quality modern products. And by choosing goods and services with cashback, we also benefit. We support the development of the economy of Kyiv region and the whole country," emphasized the head of Kyiv RMA.