Almost 30 occupants captured in Tavria sector in three days - Tarnavskyi

Almost 30 occupants were captured in the Tavria sector in three days, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Almost 30 captured by the occupiers in three days. No air strikes yesterday - Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, in the Tavriya sector, the enemy launched 5 missile attacks, conducted 37 combat engagements and fired 452 artillery rounds yesterday.

"Our defenders are steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in the designated areas," the commander emphasized.

According to Tarnavsky, total enemy losses in the sector over the last day amounted to 375 people and 21 pieces of military equipment. In particular, 2 tanks, 5 armored personnel carriers, 1 artillery system, 9 UAVs, 2 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment.

