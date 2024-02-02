All-Ukrainian school competitions: 1349 teams registered from Odesa region, most of them in volleyball
Kyiv • UNN
The second stage of the competition "Side by Side. All-Ukrainian School Leagues" competition has begun, with 1349 teams from Odesa region taking part, and volleyball becoming the most popular sport among schoolchildren.
The second stage of the competition "Side by Side. All-Ukrainian School Leagues" has started. Team registration has been successfully completed: 1349 teams have been formed and registered from Odesa region. This was announced on his tg-channel by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.
Details
The most popular sport among students was volleyball - 554 teams/6648 participants. Futsal comes next with 326 teams/3912 participants, basketball with 303 teams/3636 participants, cheerleading with 85 teams/1700 participants, and orienteering with 81 teams/ 972 participants.
"Soon we will meet in Chornomorsk for a volleyball tournament. It will be a mega-event within the framework of the presidential project, which will be joined by all those who care," Kiper wrote, wishing success to all the young champions.