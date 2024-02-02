ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
All-Ukrainian school competitions: 1349 teams registered from Odesa region, most of them in volleyball

All-Ukrainian school competitions: 1349 teams registered from Odesa region, most of them in volleyball

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30011 views

The second stage of the competition "Side by Side. All-Ukrainian School Leagues" competition has begun, with 1349 teams from Odesa region taking part, and volleyball becoming the most popular sport among schoolchildren.

The second stage of the competition "Side by Side. All-Ukrainian School Leagues" has started. Team registration has been successfully completed: 1349 teams have been formed and registered from Odesa region. This was announced on his tg-channel by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.

Details

The most popular sport among students was volleyball - 554 teams/6648 participants. Futsal comes next with 326 teams/3912 participants, basketball with 303 teams/3636 participants, cheerleading with 85 teams/1700 participants, and orienteering with 81 teams/ 972 participants.

"Soon we will meet in Chornomorsk for a volleyball tournament. It will be a mega-event within the framework of the presidential project, which will be joined by all those who care," Kiper wrote, wishing success to all the young champions.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SportsEventsUNN-Odesa
odesaOdesa

