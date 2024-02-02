All-Ukrainian school competitions: 1349 teams registered from Odesa region, most of them in volleyball

The second stage of the competition "Side by Side. All-Ukrainian School Leagues" has started. Team registration has been successfully completed: 1349 teams have been formed and registered from Odesa region. This was announced on his tg-channel by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.

Details

The most popular sport among students was volleyball - 554 teams/6648 participants. Futsal comes next with 326 teams/3912 participants, basketball with 303 teams/3636 participants, cheerleading with 85 teams/1700 participants, and orienteering with 81 teams/ 972 participants.

"Soon we will meet in Chornomorsk for a volleyball tournament. It will be a mega-event within the framework of the presidential project, which will be joined by all those who care," Kiper wrote, wishing success to all the young champions.