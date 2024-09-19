A woman died as a result of enemy bombardment in Zaporizhzhia region

A woman died as a result of an enemy strike with guided aerial bombs in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

"One woman was killed and two were wounded as a result of the KAB attack in Zaporizhzhya district," said Fedorov.

Russians also struck other areas of the region.

"The Russians attacked Komyshuvakha and Novooleksandrivka communities at least four times.

The blast wave and debris damaged private houses and property," said the head of the RMA.