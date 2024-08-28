A set of works on the preparation of the land bed has begun: UZ told about the progress of the construction of the European railway from Chop to Uzhhorod

“Ukrzaliznytsia has begun preparing the ground for the laying of 1435 mm European gauge railroad track that will connect Uzhhorod with major European cities. The railroaders are assembling the rail and sleeper grid at their own facilities and repairing artificial structures along the section. This was reported by UZ, according to UNN.

On the Chop-Uzhhorod section, the company has begun a set of works to prepare the ground for laying 1435 mm European gauge. The railroad is currently assembling a rail and sleeper grid for this section at its own facilities. The repair of artificial structures along the section is also underway. Earlier, the railroaders have already completed a set of preparatory works. In particular, the construction site was cleared of overgrowth and shrubs, and the current repair of track No. 2 at Strumkivka station for railway construction equipment was completed, - UZ reported.

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia added that the construction, which has a total cost of UAH 1.3 billion, is on schedule and will be completed by July 2025.

The project envisages:

construction of 22 km of European standard railway track;

reconstruction of artificial structures, facilities and utility networks;

equipping the track with two-way semi-automatic interlocking and microprocessor-based dispatching centralization devices.

Recall

Ukraine has launched a project to build a European railroad Chop-Uzhhorod, which will connect Uzhhorod with major European cities.