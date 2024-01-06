A 56-year-old man came under enemy fire in Kherson region, he was hospitalized

A 56-year-old man was wounded in Kherson region . According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the wounded man was hospitalized, UNN reports.

"A 56-year-old man came under enemy fire in Tyahyntsi. He was hospitalized in moderate condition. The victim has a mine-blast trauma, a closed fracture of the arm with displacement, multiple abrasions," the statement said.

Russian army destroys modular houses for IDPs in Kherson region with shelling - RMA