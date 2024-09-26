Zelenskyi and the delegation of the US Congress discussed the defense situation, energy security and Ukraine's preparation for winter

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
"At a meeting with a bipartisan delegation of the US House of Representatives, they discussed the situation on the battlefield, protecting the energy grid and preparing our country for winter." This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Details

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized .

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized .

Zelenskyy noted the important role of the United States in supporting Ukraine.

Zelenskyy noted the important role of the United States in supporting Ukraine.

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Remind

Remind

Earlier, the Committee of the US House of Representatives initiated an investigation into Zelenskyi's visit to the arms factory in Pennsylvania. Republicans suspect the Biden administration of using state resources for the election campaign. In addition, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, accused the Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, of unreliability and inability to effectively perform her duties as a diplomat. Therefore, he called on President Zelenskyi to dismiss her from the position of ambassador of Ukraine to the United States.

War Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine

