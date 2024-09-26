Zelenskyi and the delegation of the US Congress discussed the defense situation, energy security and Ukraine's preparation for winter

"At a meeting with a bipartisan delegation of the US House of Representatives, they discussed the situation on the battlefield, protecting the energy grid and preparing our country for winter." This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

We are at a crucial moment in this war. We need really strong pressure and strong positions of Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized .

The parties also discussed the current situation at the frontline, protection of the country's energy infrastructure under attack by enemy troops and preparations for the winter period. The President emphasized the necessity of strengthening measures to protect the energy network to ensure stability in the upcoming winter.

Zelenskyy noted the important role of the United States in supporting Ukraine.

Freedom rests on the bipartisan support and resolve of the United States. Thank you for America's support of Ukraine, which saves the lives of our people and helps protect our independence and freedom - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier, the Committee of the US House of Representatives initiated an investigation into Zelenskyi's visit to the arms factory in Pennsylvania. Republicans suspect the Biden administration of using state resources for the election campaign. In addition, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, accused the Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, of unreliability and inability to effectively perform her duties as a diplomat. Therefore, he called on President Zelenskyi to dismiss her from the position of ambassador of Ukraine to the United States.

