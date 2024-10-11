Zelenskyy discusses return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia with Holy See Secretary of State
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine met with high-ranking Vatican officials. They discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, the return of deported children and the preparation of a conference in Canada.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations between States and International Organizations, at the Vatican. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.
Details
Zelenskyy and Pietro Parolin discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, in particular the clause on the return of deported children and the release of civilian hostages and prisoners of war.
Special attention was paid to the preparation of a conference based on this item, which will be held on October 30-31 in Canada.
The parties also reportedly discussed the results of Cardinal Pietro Parolin's recent visit to Ukraine. Zelenskyy expressed hope that this would help unite international efforts in the process of restoring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.
