Zelenskyy: A pause in the war will only benefit Russia

Zelenskyy: A pause in the war will only benefit Russia

Zelensky warns that a pause in the war in Ukraine will help Russia restore its military power. The President of Ukraine noted that Russia's urgent purchase of weapons indicates a current shortage in the aggressor country.

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that a pause on the battlefield in Ukraine will only benefit Russia.

This was stated by President Zelensky during a joint press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

 Answering a journalist's question about why a pause on the battlefield would have a positive impact only on Russia, Zelensky said: "a pause on the battlefield on the territory of Ukraine is not a pause in the war. This does not mean that it is a cessation of the war and it does not lead to a political dialogue with the Russian Federation or anyone else, this pause will only help Russia.

Because we understand the volumes, how many drones and artillery they produce per day. We can see what they lack, they have a big shortage of drones, artillery, and missiles. They are making large purchases of drones and shaheeds from Iran, and they are negotiating missiles, although they have not reached an agreement yet, and they have received more than a million artillery shells from North Korea, and we have seen examples of some missiles

- Zelensky said.

The President noted that Russia buys weapons from other countries because "Russian warehouses were empty after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Then they came with a big invasion, with everything they had. Now this pause is not just a frozen conflict, it's just a pause that will help them.

They do not have time. Yes, you are right, the world is also not keeping up with filling Ukraine's warehouses. But the world is helping Ukraine today, and Russia has a deficit. We see how this deficit affects their stability on the battlefield. To give a pause, to take a risk, to give 2-3 years to Russia - it can then run over us, we would not risk it, and thank God that all this is being resolved in Ukraine, so there will definitely be no pauses in favor of Russia

- The Head of State emphasized.

In addition, Zelenskyy assured that support for the war among the Russian population is not growing.

They began to feel this war on themselves. Sanctions, their economy is falling, it is not growing

 - Zelensky summarized.

Recall

Estonia calls on allies to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

