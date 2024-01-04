Zelenskiy and Maloney discuss joint weapons production

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 24449 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 47000 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 35352 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 39408 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 112652 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117166 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149368 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142744 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179171 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172799 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 70292 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 81100 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102710 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 71385 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 47599 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 47007 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 112654 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289852 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256659 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241647 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 24449 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102710 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149368 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109866 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109673 views
Actual
Zelenskiy and Maloney discuss joint weapons production

Zelenskiy and Maloney discuss joint weapons production

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51433 views

Zelenskyy and Maloney discussed joint arms production and defense cooperation to strengthen not only their countries but also European security. They also discussed preparations for a meeting on Ukraine's peace efforts.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, George Meloni. The press service of the Ukrainian head of state told what the politicians talked about, UNN reports.

Details

The main topic of the talks was the war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy told Meloni about the current situation on the frontline and the latest massive Russian shelling. The Ukrainian President thanked Italy and Giorgi personally for their willingness to continue to help strengthen our air defense. The politicians also touched upon the issue of defense cooperation.

We also discussed further steps in our defense cooperation. In particular, we touched upon the issue of defense co-production. Together, Ukraine and Italy can strengthen the defense of not only our peoples, but the whole of Europe. This will be a significant contribution to global security.

- the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Zelensky had a phone conversation with Trudeau: they talked about strengthening Ukrainian air defense01.01.24, 19:57 • 57581 view

Attention was also paid to preparations for the meeting of advisers on the Peace Formula to be held in Davos in a few weeks.

I am grateful to Italy for its unwavering support of our efforts to restore the full force of international law: our Formula for Peace was proposed for this very purpose. We instructed our teams to intensify bilateral work on security guarantees for Ukraine.

- Zelensky thanked.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also congratulated Italy on its presidency of the Group of Seven. He thanked Italy for its contribution to Ukraine's continued support in the fight against the aggressor and in European institutions. In particular, at the level of the Group of Seven.

 Agreed to continue to work together to ensure that the decisions of the Group of Seven are fully implemented to restore a just peace and punish the aggressor.

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky had a conversation with Sunak: they talked about strengthening Ukraine's air defense 02.01.24, 19:05 • 97002 views

Optional

On September 1, Italy chaired the G7 Ambassadorial Support Group for Ukraine in 2024, thanking Japan for its leadership in 2023. They continue to focus on reforms and countering Russian aggression.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsTechnologies

Contact us about advertising