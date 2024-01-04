Zelenskiy and Maloney discuss joint weapons production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, George Meloni. The press service of the Ukrainian head of state told what the politicians talked about, UNN reports.

Details

The main topic of the talks was the war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy told Meloni about the current situation on the frontline and the latest massive Russian shelling. The Ukrainian President thanked Italy and Giorgi personally for their willingness to continue to help strengthen our air defense. The politicians also touched upon the issue of defense cooperation.

We also discussed further steps in our defense cooperation. In particular, we touched upon the issue of defense co-production. Together, Ukraine and Italy can strengthen the defense of not only our peoples, but the whole of Europe. This will be a significant contribution to global security. - the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Zelensky had a phone conversation with Trudeau: they talked about strengthening Ukrainian air defense

Attention was also paid to preparations for the meeting of advisers on the Peace Formula to be held in Davos in a few weeks.

I am grateful to Italy for its unwavering support of our efforts to restore the full force of international law: our Formula for Peace was proposed for this very purpose. We instructed our teams to intensify bilateral work on security guarantees for Ukraine. - Zelensky thanked.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also congratulated Italy on its presidency of the Group of Seven. He thanked Italy for its contribution to Ukraine's continued support in the fight against the aggressor and in European institutions. In particular, at the level of the Group of Seven.

Agreed to continue to work together to ensure that the decisions of the Group of Seven are fully implemented to restore a just peace and punish the aggressor. - Zelensky said.

Zelensky had a conversation with Sunak: they talked about strengthening Ukraine's air defense

Optional

On September 1, Italy chaired the G7 Ambassadorial Support Group for Ukraine in 2024, thanking Japan for its leadership in 2023. They continue to focus on reforms and countering Russian aggression.