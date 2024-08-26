We still have chess pieces in the air: the alert in Cherkasy region has lasted more than 10 hours - RMA

Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, reported on the damage to power lines and houses in the Zolotonosha district, the work of rescuers to restore them, and also confirmed that enemy “shahids” are still in the air over the region, UNN reports .

The alert in Cherkasy region has been going on for more than 10 hours. We still have the enemy's shaheds in the air. Overnight, we have preliminarily shot down three shaheds, but unfortunately, there are still several more in the air ,” informed Ihor Taburets.

The head of the Cherkasy RMA also reported on his TG channel that about 17 households were damaged in the Zolotonosha district of Cherkasy region.

We are in Shramkivka in the Zolotonosha district of Cherkasy region, where a downed shahed fell on the territory of the village. About 17 households were damaged. - The official said.

According to Taburets, “a 10-kilovolt power line was damaged.” It will be restored in the coming hours, and power engineers are working.

Also, “priority work has been identified to determine the extent of the damage. We are also working together with the Red Cross and the Emergency Service.

Unfortunately, as a result of arrivals in other regions of Ukraine, we have emergency outage schedules, the RMA head reminded.

We are connecting all our resilience points so that people and communities can use electricity and water. - said Ihor Taburets.

Two power facilities damaged in Kyiv region due to Russian attack. Head of RMA tells about the victims