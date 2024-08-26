We still have chess pieces in the air: the alert in Cherkasy region has lasted more than 10 hours - RMA

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

February 28, 11:19 PM • 136405 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 141650 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233763 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170058 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162825 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147369 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216996 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112882 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203651 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 53836 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 36215 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 49198 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106277 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101864 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233755 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216992 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203647 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229816 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217137 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101864 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106277 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157455 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156282 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160099 views
We still have chess pieces in the air: the alert in Cherkasy region has lasted more than 10 hours - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22312 views

Air alert continues in Cherkasy region due to enemy “chessmen”. In Zolotonosha district, 17 households and a power line were damaged. Rescuers are working to restore it.

Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, reported on the damage to power lines and houses in the Zolotonosha district, the work of rescuers to restore them, and also confirmed that enemy “shahids” are still in the air over the region, UNN reports .

The alert in Cherkasy region has been going on for more than 10 hours. We still have the enemy's shaheds in the air. Overnight, we have preliminarily shot down three shaheds, but unfortunately, there are still several more in the air

 ,” informed Ihor Taburets.

The head of the Cherkasy RMA also reported on his TG channel that about 17 households were damaged in the Zolotonosha district of Cherkasy region.

We are in Shramkivka in the Zolotonosha district of Cherkasy region, where a downed shahed fell on the territory of the village. About 17 households were damaged.

- The official said. 

According to Taburets,  “a 10-kilovolt power line was damaged.” It will be restored in the coming hours, and power engineers are working.

Also, “priority work has been identified to determine the extent of the damage. We are also working together with the Red Cross and the Emergency Service.

Unfortunately, as a result of arrivals in other regions of Ukraine, we have emergency outage schedules, the RMA head reminded.

We are connecting all our resilience points so that people and communities can use electricity and water.

- said Ihor Taburets.

Two power facilities damaged in Kyiv region due to Russian attack. Head of RMA tells about the victims26.08.24, 13:19 • 21855 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

