U.S. and mediators to present final Gaza ceasefire agreement

Officials hope that the discovery of the bodies of six hostages in Gaza will renew the urgency of an agreement. Writes UNN citing The Washington Post.

Details

The United States, Qatar and Egypt are working on a final proposal for a ceasefire and hostage return agreement between Israel and Hamas. A number of countries including the United States, Egypt and Qatar were working on a final proposal before six hostages were found dead in a tunnel under the southern Gaza town of Rafah.

The United States is discussing with Egypt and Qatar the contours of a final “do-or-die” agreement. The outline of the agreement will be presented to the parties in the coming weeks.

If both sides do not accept it, it could mean the end of the U.S.-led talks, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

You cannot continue to negotiate. At some point this process has to be stopped - A senior official said.

Regarding the hostage tragedy, the official responded as follows:

“Is it a deal-breaker? No. If anything, it should spice up the final stage we were already at,” he said.