Tin Can Day, International Fetish Day, Old Style Epiphany. What else can be celebrated on January 19

Today, January 19, is the Day of the Tin Can, UNN reports .

The event is dedicated to the fact that on January 19, 1825, American entrepreneur Ezra Daggett patented the tin can.

It is interesting that in Europe in the early nineteenth century, during the Napoleonic Wars, they had already begun to produce canned food for soldiers. Napoleon Bonaparte was the first to voice the idea of supplying the army with long-term storage products to his subordinates.

The French army was supplied with canned food in glass jars. In 1810, the English entrepreneur Peter Durand began producing the first tins, and English soldiers ate canned food from them.

The peculiarities of producing canned food in tins made the cost of the cans very high, and they posed a significant risk to life. The thing is that lead was used to join the seams in tin cans, and its compounds got into the food, often causing food poisoning, even with numerous fatalities.

Also, today is the World Cheese Day, which has been celebrated since 2019. The event was launched in Germany.

Homemade cottage cheese is rich in protein, calcium, vitamin A and B vitamins. With more than 5 grams of protein and 12% of the daily value of calcium in just 100g, Quark is a healthy alternative to traditional cheese and yogurt. It is low in fat and carbohydrates, making it an attractive choice for people who care about their health.

On the third Friday of January, which this year falls on the 19th, everyone can join the celebration of International Fetish Day since 2008.

The event is dedicated to erotic fetishism, a type of sexual behavior where objects or body parts become a stimulus for the manifestation of one's sexuality.

The purpose of the event is to show that fetishism is not a mental disorder, but it can become dangerous when it poses a threat to health or reduces a person's ability to function normally in everyday life.

According to the old church calendar, January 19 is the Feast of the Epiphany. It was on this day that John the Baptist baptized Jesus in the Jordan River. It is believed that during the rite an angel in the form of a dove landed on Jesus' shoulder and thus announced to everyone that he was the son of God.

It is customary to go to church on Epiphany. There is also a tradition of making cross-shaped ice holes in water bodies and having priests bless the water in them.

It is believed that this water has a strong blessing effect that is not lost even after it is diluted with plain water. Holy water should be treated in a special way. A church shrine should be kept in a special place, next to icons. This way it can retain its power for a long time.

According to the New Julian church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Macarius the Great.

After the deaths of his wife and parents, Makarii gave away all his possessions, became a monk, and secluded himself in the desert.

It is believed that for his faithfulness and life of constant prayer, the Lord rewarded Macarius with the gift of healing, exorcism, and resurrection of the dead.

On January 19, Makar, Fedir, Hryhorii, Yefrosynia, and Feodosia celebrate their name days.