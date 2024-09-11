Three suspects in misappropriation of UAH 7.7 million allocated for restoration of Kherson region to be tried

A case has been sent to court in which the head of one of the departments of the Kherson RMA, the owner and director of a private company are suspected of embezzling millions of dollars during a technical inspection of Kherson region facilities damaged by Russian military aggression. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The SAPO and the NABU sent to court an indictment against three people accused of embezzling UAH 7.7 million of public funds while providing services for the inspection of facilities damaged in Kherson region as a result of Russian military aggression.

The pre-trial investigation established that the head of one of the departments of the Kherson RMA, acting jointly with the owner of a private company, organized the misappropriation of budget funds during the execution of a contract for the inspection of the technical condition of 107 social infrastructure facilities.

It turned out that the cost of the technical inspection was overstated by more than 15 times. As a result, UAH 7.7 million was unnecessarily transferred from the reserve fund of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which was misappropriated by the suspects.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained a group of postal workers who stole drones from parcels for the Armed Forces and resold them on the Internet. The offenders embezzled 26 parcels worth almost UAH 6 million.

Corruption in the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine worth more than UAH 62 million: NABU and SAPO announce completion of investigation