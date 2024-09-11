Three suspects in misappropriation of UAH 7.7 million allocated for restoration of Kherson region to be tried

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119818 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122608 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200094 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154473 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153341 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143156 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199195 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112441 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187819 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105103 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 75077 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 45822 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 56275 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 85189 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 63394 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200097 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199195 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187819 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214554 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202623 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 17657 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150305 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149521 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153582 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144495 views
Three suspects in misappropriation of UAH 7.7 million allocated for restoration of Kherson region to be tried

Three suspects in misappropriation of UAH 7.7 million allocated for restoration of Kherson region to be tried

 • 11737 views

Three people are accused of misappropriating funds allocated for the inspection of damaged facilities in Kherson region. The cost of the work was overestimated by 15 times, which led to the illegal transfer of UAH 7.7 million.

A case has been sent to court in which the head of one of the departments of the Kherson RMA, the owner and director of a private company are suspected of embezzling millions of dollars during a technical inspection of Kherson region facilities damaged by Russian military aggression. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The SAPO and the NABU sent to court an indictment against three people accused of embezzling UAH 7.7 million of public funds while providing services for the inspection of facilities damaged in Kherson region as a result of Russian military aggression.

The pre-trial investigation established that the head of one of the departments of the Kherson RMA, acting jointly with the owner of a private company, organized the misappropriation of budget funds during the execution of a contract for the inspection of the technical condition of 107 social infrastructure facilities.

It turned out that the cost of the technical inspection was overstated by more than 15 times. As a result, UAH 7.7 million was unnecessarily transferred from the reserve fund of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which was misappropriated by the suspects.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained a group of postal workers who stole drones from parcels for the Armed Forces and resold them on the Internet. The offenders embezzled 26 parcels worth almost UAH 6 million.

Anastasia Ryabokon

