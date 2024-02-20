Three-quarters of Americans believe Russia's war against Ukraine is important to U.S. national interests - poll

After almost two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 74% of Americans consider Russia's military action against Ukraine important to the US national interest, and 43% of respondents consider it very important. This is evidenced by the results of the latest pollconducted by the Pew Center and published on February 16, UNN reports with reference to Voice of America.

Details

Democrats and nonpartisan Americans who are more supportive of the Democratic Party are more likely than Republicans and Republican supporters to believe that Russia's war against Ukraine is important to the US national interest (81% vs. 69%).

When it comes to the personal importance of the conflict, Democrats are also more likely than Republicans to see it as important to them personally (65% vs. 56%).

Also, older Americans are more likely than younger Americans to perceive this conflict as important both for US national interests and for themselves.

Addendum

Data from previous Pew research shows that roughly three in ten Americans (31%) believe the United States is providing too much assistance to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, while about half say the level of U.S. support is appropriate (29%) or insufficient (18%).