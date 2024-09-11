“This is a very important job.” Kremin on the idea of “language inspectors” in Ivano-Frankivsk

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119801 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122582 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200042 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154449 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153328 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143150 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199171 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112441 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187793 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105103 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 74923 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 45616 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 56062 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 84977 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 63183 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200031 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199164 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187787 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214529 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202601 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 17457 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150290 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149507 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153569 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144482 views
Actual
“This is a very important job.” Kremin on the idea of “language inspectors” in Ivano-Frankivsk

“This is a very important job.” Kremin on the idea of “language inspectors” in Ivano-Frankivsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17750 views

Taras Kremin said that working groups to check compliance with the language law are already operating in many cities of Ukraine. He criticized the term “language inspectors,” calling it a disinformation narrative of Russian propaganda.

Against the background of the idea of the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk to organize a language inspection, language ombudsman Taras Kremin said that such groups already work in many Ukrainian cities. UNN reports with reference to a statement by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

Details

Commenting on the statement of the Ivano-Frankivsk mayor that "language inspectors" will operate in the city, Kremin emphasized that every city or regional council has relevant departments and subdivisions. 

According to him, they can create working groups and check for compliance with the language law on signs, announcements, activities of educational, service, and healthcare institutions and prepare relevant orders demanding to eliminate such violations.

Such working groups have been very effective in many Ukrainian cities in 2022-2024. For example, in Mykolaiv, where the relevant working groups were created on the initiative of Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, more than a thousand signs have been changed. Similar work is being done in Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipro. There have even been attempts to do the same in Kyiv. This is a very important work that should be done by local authorities in the first place, strengthening the protection of the language rights of Ukrainian citizens

- Taras Kremin emphasized.

The Commissioner noted that in Ivano-Frankivsk, as well as in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, and other cities of Ukraine, there is a dominance of signs in non-state languages.

Not necessarily in Russian, but also in English. This applies to the names of youth spaces, cafes, clinics, hotels, and other service providers

- The Ombudsman explained. 

Addendum

At the same time, Kremin criticized  the use of the phrase "language inspectors". According to him, such statements echo Russian propaganda.

Language inspectors or language punishers are disinformation narratives of Russian propaganda that have been actively used since 2019, when the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language" came into force. Remember how I was called a Sprechenführer, and my representatives, who legally protect the rights of Ukrainian citizens, were called language punishers who almost walk around at night, grabbing my arm and dragging me somewhere

- said Taras Kremin.

Recall

After meeting with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said that the city would introduce a public initiative of language inspectors to counter the spread of the Russian language.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPolitics

Contact us about advertising