They were members of the crew of a UN helicopter: the Foreign Ministry confirmed that four Ukrainians were captured in Somalia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed that four Ukrainians were captured in Somalia, controlled by anti-government forces, UNN reports.

"Our citizens were crew members of the UN Mission in Somalia helicopter that crashed. They have been identified. Along with the Ukrainians, there were also five foreigners on board. The helicopter belongs to a Ukrainian private company that was fulfilling a contract for transportation ordered by the UN," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said on Facebook.

According to him, the Embassy of Ukraine in Kenya and the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations in New York have already received urgent instructions from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to take the necessary measures.

"We are finding out all the details of the crash and hijacking, the condition of the Ukrainians, and establishing contact with the helicopter's owner to coordinate actions. We are keeping this situation under special control together with other involved agencies of our state," Nikolenko summarized.

