There is still a chance to save the reputation: Lubinets calls on Red Cross to expel Russian and Belarusian branches due to violations

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83108 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107743 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150561 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154566 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250754 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165475 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226118 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41473 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33541 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65750 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34060 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59975 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250754 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226118 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212175 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237914 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224692 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83108 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59975 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65750 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112991 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113880 views
There is still a chance to save the reputation: Lubinets calls on Red Cross to expel Russian and Belarusian branches due to violations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21781 views

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets called on the International Federation of the Red Cross to expel the Russian and Belarusian Red Cross from the organization due to their involvement in Russian aggression against Ukraine and the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met in Geneva with the President of the International Federation of the Red Cross, Kate Forbes. He called on the IFRC to take concrete steps to "save" its name and reputation, namely to expel the Russian and Belarusian Red Cross from the international federation, UNN reports.

First and foremost, the issue of suspending the Russian Red Cross (RRC) membership in the Federation, and then completely expelling it from the organization. As you know, the Russian Red Cross has taken a number of actions that do not comply with the principles of the organization. I am convinced that the time has come to make a strong-willed decision: the RRC cannot remain a member of the Federation if they play along with the aggressor's goals! This is advocacy for the interests of Russians! I emphasized that if appropriate measures are not taken, I reserve the right to launch a campaign to inform IFRC donors about the lack of an effective response of the Federation to the violation of the principles of the organization by the RRC 

- Lubinets said.

In addition, the Ombudsman of Ukraine raised the issue of absolute exclusion of the Belarusian Red Cross from the Federation due to its involvement in the deportation of Ukrainian children. In this regard, he requested that the IFRC assist in the verification of Ukrainian children who were taken to or through the territory of Belarus.

Red Cross decides not to close Russian branch despite violation of neutrality rules - media30.04.24, 07:22 • 21133 views

"There is still an opportunity to save the reputation of the Red Cross! To do this, the organization needs to take concrete actions aimed at winning justice, not at provoking new crimes!" Lubinets summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising