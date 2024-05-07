There is still a chance to save the reputation: Lubinets calls on Red Cross to expel Russian and Belarusian branches due to violations

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met in Geneva with the President of the International Federation of the Red Cross, Kate Forbes. He called on the IFRC to take concrete steps to "save" its name and reputation, namely to expel the Russian and Belarusian Red Cross from the international federation, UNN reports.

First and foremost, the issue of suspending the Russian Red Cross (RRC) membership in the Federation, and then completely expelling it from the organization. As you know, the Russian Red Cross has taken a number of actions that do not comply with the principles of the organization. I am convinced that the time has come to make a strong-willed decision: the RRC cannot remain a member of the Federation if they play along with the aggressor's goals! This is advocacy for the interests of Russians! I emphasized that if appropriate measures are not taken, I reserve the right to launch a campaign to inform IFRC donors about the lack of an effective response of the Federation to the violation of the principles of the organization by the RRC - Lubinets said.

In addition, the Ombudsman of Ukraine raised the issue of absolute exclusion of the Belarusian Red Cross from the Federation due to its involvement in the deportation of Ukrainian children. In this regard, he requested that the IFRC assist in the verification of Ukrainian children who were taken to or through the territory of Belarus.

Red Cross decides not to close Russian branch despite violation of neutrality rules - media

"There is still an opportunity to save the reputation of the Red Cross! To do this, the organization needs to take concrete actions aimed at winning justice, not at provoking new crimes!" Lubinets summarized.