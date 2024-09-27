The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed disappointment with the decision of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent regarding the russian Red Cross. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In its commentary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the decision does not contain a critical assessment of the illegal activities of the RCC in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in Crimea.

The Ukrainian side has repeatedly emphasized that the activities of the RCS in these territories grossly violate the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, as well as international law. In addition, such actions contradict the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, in particular the principle of unity, which provides for the existence of only one national society in each country, which must respect its territorial integrity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized that the decision of the ICRC ignores the resolutions of the UN General Assembly calling on the international community not to recognize the annexation of Ukrainian territories by the terrorist russian federation. Particularly noteworthy is the lack of reaction to the activities of the so-called "Donetsk" and "Luhansk" Red Crosses, which cooperate with the occupation authorities of the russian Federation and are supported by the russian Red Cross.

The Ukrainian side has repeatedly provided the international community with evidence of the illegal activities of the russian-backed RCC, including the seizure of Ukrainian resources and property in the occupied territories.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is the only official organization operating throughout Ukraine within internationally recognized borders. Regional branches in Donetsk and Luhansk continue to operate, although they were forced to leave the occupied territories due to threats from the russian administration.

Ukraine called on the IFRC to continue monitoring the situation and provide fair assessments of the illegal activities of the russian Red Cross. The MFA also noted that violations of international law by the russian Red Cross cause serious reputational damage to the entire Federation, and this undermines the credibility of its humanitarian mission, which depends on strict adherence to the principles of neutrality and independence.

