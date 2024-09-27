ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100083 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107284 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173149 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141106 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145038 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139745 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185114 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112137 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175363 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104779 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 47318 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 114745 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114745 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 66765 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 66765 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 73217 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 40594 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 40594 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173149 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175363 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202647 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 191485 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191485 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 143505 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143505 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143346 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147949 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 139289 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139289 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156079 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed disappointment with the decision of the International Federation of the Red Cross on the russian Red Cross

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed disappointment with the decision of the International Federation of the Red Cross on the russian Red Cross

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66135 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed disappointment with the IFRC's decision on the russian Red Cross. Ukraine criticizes the lack of assessment of the illegal activities of the RC in the temporarily occupied territories and the disregard for UNGA resolutions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed disappointment with the decision of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent regarding the russian Red Cross. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In its commentary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the decision does not contain a critical assessment of the illegal activities of the RCC in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in Crimea.

The Ukrainian side has repeatedly emphasized that the activities of the RCS in these territories grossly violate the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, as well as international law. In addition, such actions contradict the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, in particular the principle of unity, which provides for the existence of only one national society in each country, which must respect its territorial integrity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized that the decision of the ICRC ignores the resolutions of the UN General Assembly calling on the international community not to recognize the annexation of Ukrainian territories by the terrorist russian federation. Particularly noteworthy is the lack of reaction to the activities of the so-called "Donetsk" and "Luhansk" Red Crosses, which cooperate with the occupation authorities of the russian Federation and are supported by the russian Red Cross.

The Ukrainian side has repeatedly provided the international community with evidence of the illegal activities of the russian-backed RCC, including the seizure of Ukrainian resources and property in the occupied territories.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is the only official organization operating throughout Ukraine within internationally recognized borders. Regional branches in Donetsk and Luhansk continue to operate, although they were forced to leave the occupied territories due to threats from the russian administration.

Ukraine called on the IFRC to continue monitoring the situation and provide fair assessments of the illegal activities of the russian Red Cross. The MFA also noted that violations of international law by the russian Red Cross cause serious reputational damage to the entire Federation, and this undermines the credibility of its humanitarian mission, which depends on strict adherence to the principles of neutrality and independence.

Lubinets accuses Red Cross of playing along with Russian aggression28.04.24, 07:07 • 61605 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics

