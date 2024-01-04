The level of missile danger has increased: the occupiers put a frigate with 8 "Calibers" on combat duty

The Southern Defense Forces said that the level of missile danger has been significantly increased - the occupiers have put the frigate "Admiral Makarov" with 8 "Kalibr" on combat duty , UNN reports.

"As soon as the storm at sea subsided, the enemy put a surface missile carrier on alert - the frigate Admiral Makarov - with 8 Kalibr missiles at the ready. The level of missile threat has been significantly increased!" - the statement reads.

Recall

On December 29 and January 2, Russia conducted massive missile attacks on Ukraine.