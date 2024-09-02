The government approved the restoration of destroyed enterprises on the principle of “build back better”

As part of its strategy for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) until 2027, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a strategy to restore destroyed businesses.

The Government has approved the Strategy for the Recovery, Sustainable Development and Digital Transformation of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) for the period up to 2027. The strategy defines key areas of state policy in the SME sector, including the restoration of destroyed enterprises based on the principle of “build back better.

The new strategy is a response to the urgent needs of business. It has been agreed with business, the public sector, and experts. The regional aspect is also taken into account. It was also supported by our international partners - said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The strategy has four main objectives:

Restoring and facilitating the process of doing business. This includes access to capital, deregulation, and the introduction of new support instruments. First of all, this will be facilitated by the state policy program “Made in Ukraine”: grants for processing enterprises, “Affordable Loans 5-7-9”, and insurance against war risks.

Innovative development, digital transformation, and green transition. The Strategy lays down the approach of smart specialization; digitalization of business processes and artificial intelligence technologies will strengthen these processes; to facilitate the “green transition” of SMEs, an online tool for self-assessment of the carbon footprint of enterprises and professional energy audits will be available.



Human capital and entrepreneurship development. Includes dual education and programs for women, veterans and people with disabilities.



Improving competitiveness and increasing exports. The strategy envisages cooperation with international networks such as Enterprise Europe Network, Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs, etc.



The Cabinet of Ministers has approved an operational action plan for the implementation of the relevant strategy for 2024-2027. The decision was made during a meeting held on August 30, 2024.

The Strategy details the directions of development of the Ukrainian economy.

Implementation of the Strategy will lead to an improvement in the index of economic freedom of business by at least 14 points to 75+/100, an increase in the knowledge intensity of gross domestic product to +0.7%, and an increase in the number of exporters to more than 35 thousand. The unemployment rate is also expected to decline from 18.3% to 11%.

The program also provides for SME development in line with the National Energy and Climate Plan for the period up to 2030.

