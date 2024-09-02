The government approved the restoration of destroyed enterprises on the principle of “build back better”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The government approved the restoration of destroyed enterprises on the principle of "build back better"

The government approved the restoration of destroyed enterprises on the principle of “build back better”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102307 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a strategy for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises until 2027. The plan envisages the restoration of destroyed enterprises, innovative development, support for human capital, and increased competitiveness.

As part of its strategy for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) until 2027, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a strategy to restore destroyed businesses.

Writes UNN with a reference to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Details

The Government has approved the Strategy for the Recovery, Sustainable Development and Digital Transformation of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) for the period up to 2027. The strategy defines key areas of state policy in the SME sector, including the restoration of destroyed enterprises based on the principle of “build back better.

The new strategy is a response to the urgent needs of business. It has been agreed with business, the public sector, and experts. The regional aspect is also taken into account. It was also supported by our international partners

- said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine.
Image

The strategy has four main objectives:

  • Restoring and facilitating the process of doing business. This includes access to capital, deregulation, and the introduction of new support instruments. First of all, this will be facilitated by the state policy program “Made in Ukraine”: grants for processing enterprises, “Affordable Loans 5-7-9”, and insurance against war risks. 
  • Innovative development, digital transformation, and green transition. The Strategy lays down the approach of smart specialization; digitalization of business processes and artificial intelligence technologies will strengthen these processes; to facilitate the “green transition” of SMEs, an online tool for self-assessment of the carbon footprint of enterprises and professional energy audits will be available.
  • Human capital and entrepreneurship development. Includes dual education and programs for women, veterans and people with disabilities.
  • Improving competitiveness and increasing exports. The strategy envisages cooperation with international networks such as Enterprise Europe Network, Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs, etc.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved an operational action plan for the implementation of the relevant strategy for 2024-2027. The decision was made during a meeting held on August 30, 2024.

The Strategy details the directions of development of the Ukrainian economy.

Implementation of the Strategy will lead to an improvement in the index of economic freedom of business by at least 14 points to 75+/100, an increase in the knowledge intensity of gross domestic product to +0.7%, and an increase in the number of exporters to more than 35 thousand. The unemployment rate is also expected to decline from 18.3% to 11%.

The program also provides for SME development in line with the National Energy and Climate Plan for the period up to 2030.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a strategy for the development of distributed generation until 2035 to strengthen the resilience of the power system. The plan envisages the development of various types of generating capacities and energy storage facilities.

Ukraine presents state strategy on IDP housing until 202728.08.24, 15:58 • 20360 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics

