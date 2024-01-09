The Finnish government is looking for legal ways to keep the border with Russia closed

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103938 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113912 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144315 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140670 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177870 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172271 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285129 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178306 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167315 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148900 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 36324 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 39747 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 50469 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70367 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 36776 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 103938 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285129 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237362 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262525 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70367 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144315 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107575 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107527 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123589 views
The Finnish government is looking for legal ways to keep the border with Russia closed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26059 views

The Finnish government is looking for legal ways to keep the border with Russia closed amid concerns about an uncontrolled influx of migrants.

The Finnish Cabinet of Ministers is not likely to open checkpoints on the border with Russia. This is reported by the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

The government's position has not changed: it wants to keep the border closed, provided that legal grounds for such a decision are found

the statement said.

According to information, this week the Cabinet of Ministers of Finland is to make a decision on the operation of checkpoints on the border with Russia.

Context

Finland has closed all checkpoints since December 15. The reason for the restrictions was an uncontrolled influx of migrants. Now they can cross the border only through sea routes or airspace.

On December 14, two border crossing points were opened on the eastern border. However, on the very first day, more than 100 asylum seekers arrived from Russia, after which the authorities closed the eastern border for another month.

Finland will take measures against the growing influx of migrants from Russia28.11.23, 07:09 • 38940 views

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

