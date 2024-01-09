The Finnish government is looking for legal ways to keep the border with Russia closed

The Finnish Cabinet of Ministers is not likely to open checkpoints on the border with Russia. This is reported by the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

The government's position has not changed: it wants to keep the border closed, provided that legal grounds for such a decision are found the statement said.

According to information, this week the Cabinet of Ministers of Finland is to make a decision on the operation of checkpoints on the border with Russia.

Context

Finland has closed all checkpoints since December 15. The reason for the restrictions was an uncontrolled influx of migrants. Now they can cross the border only through sea routes or airspace.

On December 14, two border crossing points were opened on the eastern border. However, on the very first day, more than 100 asylum seekers arrived from Russia, after which the authorities closed the eastern border for another month.

