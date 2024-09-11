The enemy is again attacking exclusively civilians, the border is affected - Sinegubov

Russia continues its attacks in Kharkiv region, dropping bombs and using FPV drones to strike civilians. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

There are constant attacks by the Ukrainian military, today the border, Kharkiv district, Dergachiv direction were affected. The Lipetsk and Vovchansk directions are also affected, with active assault operations. Russia dropped 5 bombs and FPV drones over the last day. The enemy is once again targeting civilians exclusively - Syniehubov said.

He added that the enemy is hitting civilian cars, just crowds of people standing on the street, especially in Kupyansk.

Recall

On September 9, two civilians were injured in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region , as a result of an enemy drone attack.