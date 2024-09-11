The enemy is again attacking exclusively civilians, the border is affected - Sinegubov

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 73990 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 44488 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 55046 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 83844 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 62065 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199735 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199039 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187668 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214433 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202514 views
Actual people
Actual places
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 16535 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150222 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149450 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153514 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144434 views
The enemy is again attacking exclusively civilians, the border is affected - Sinegubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14905 views

The head of the Kharkiv RMA reported constant attacks with bombs and FPV drones on civilian objects in the region. Russia dropped 5 bombs in 24 hours, attacking the border and different directions of the region.

Russia continues its attacks in Kharkiv region, dropping bombs and using FPV drones to strike civilians. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

There are constant attacks by the Ukrainian military, today the border, Kharkiv district, Dergachiv direction were affected. The Lipetsk and Vovchansk directions are also affected, with active assault operations. Russia dropped 5 bombs and FPV drones over the last day. The enemy is once again targeting civilians exclusively

- Syniehubov said.

He added that the enemy is hitting civilian cars, just crowds of people standing on the street, especially in Kupyansk.

Recall 

On September 9, two civilians were injured in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region , as a result of an enemy drone attack.

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

