The day of keeping New Year's resolutions, Tatiana's Day according to the New Julian calendar. What else can be celebrated on January 12

Today, on January 12, many countries around the world celebrate the Day of Keeping New Year's Resolutions, UNN reports.

Many people like to set certain goals for themselves before the New Year. So, today is a reminder for these people that it's time to start taking steps to achieve them

The New Year is perceived as a fresh start, which motivates people to set high goals. However, research shows that only about 12% feel successful in keeping their resolutions. This failure is often due to the fact that people set vague or unrealistic goals.

To increase the likelihood of success, it is important to set specific and achievable goals.

Today is also the Day of Hard Work.

The goal of the event, which was launched in 2016, is to intensify efforts in both professional and personal endeavors. It is not only about increasing workload, but also about working more efficiently and purposefully. This day encourages us to go beyond our usual limits and strive for more, setting the tone for the whole year ahead.

According to the New Julian church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Tatiana of Rome or Tatiana's Day.

Tatiana was born in the third century into a wealthy Christian family in Rome. After reaching adulthood, she renounced worldly life and devoted herself to serving the Lord.

One day she was captured by pagans, brought to the temple of Apollo, and forced to sacrifice to pagan gods. Tatiana refused and began to pray.

They began to torture Tatiana, but the wounds on her body healed quickly. The angry crowd decided that she should be executed. Tatiana was hacked to death with a sword.

Tetiana, Petro, and Ilya celebrate their name days on January 12.