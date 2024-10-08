The “Carpet” plan was introduced at Moscow Vnukovo Airport: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Vnukovo Airport has introduced the “Carpet” plan, which has led to flight delays. According to Baza, this is not due to drones or other threats, and the planes are being redirected to Sheremetyevo.
The Russian Vnukovo airport has introduced the "Carpet" plan. Departing and arriving flights have been delayed, UNN reports with reference to the Baza Telegram channel.
According to Baza, the plan is not related to drones or any other threat.
According to the Russian media, the planes were sent to Sheremetyevo.