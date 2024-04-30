STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE: Sumy region is the area where the enemy is most active in sabotage activities

Currently, Sumy region remains the area where the enemy is most active in its subversive activities. Enemy subversive groups are not exposed every day, but with a certain frequency. Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

In fact, Sumy region is the area where the enemy is most active in its subversive activities. This is not to say that enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are exposed on a daily basis, but with a certain frequency, it can be several times a week, attempts to enter the Sumy region by enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are recorded. Kharkiv region was also an active area earlier. Recently, no attempts to enter Chernihiv region have been recorded, but despite everything, it should be understood that the enemy will continue its subversive activities on the border with Russia. The threat does not disappear for either Chernihiv or Kharkiv regions, but in fact, we have recently recorded most attempts in Sumy region - Demchenko said.

He added that the Defense Forces are aware of the threat of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups and therefore there is constant interaction between different units to jointly counter threats and timely expose attempts to enter such groups.

Earlier, Demchenko reported that on the border with Russia, the enemy does not stop conducting its subversive activities - the most active area is still Sumy region. Ukrainian defenders repelled another attempt by an enemy subversive reconnaissance group.