Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Several fires started in Kharkiv region as a result of a Russian air strike: rescuers show the consequences

Several fires started in Kharkiv region as a result of a Russian air strike: rescuers show the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23577 views

As a result of a Russian air strike on Kharkiv and its suburbs, destruction and fires were recorded. In the village of Mala Danylivka, 5 people were injured, 1 residential building was destroyed, and more than 10 houses were damaged.

The latest Russian air strike on Kharkiv has caused destruction in the city. Five people were also injured in the suburbs of Kharkiv. This was stated by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

Emergency responders noted that in Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, a warehouse building on the territory of a private enterprise was burning on a 50-square-meter area and grass on a 250-square-meter area. 8 cars were damaged.

In addition, in the Industrial district of Kharkiv, grass was burning on an area of 200 square meters.

In the village of Mala Danylivka, a residential building on the area of 150 square meters was burning. 1 residential building was also destroyed, more than 10 other houses were damaged. According to preliminary data, 5 people were injured

- the SES summarized. 

Recall

On the afternoon of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and the outskirts of the city. According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, there were hits in the Industrial and Saltovsky districts. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising