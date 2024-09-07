Several fires started in Kharkiv region as a result of a Russian air strike: rescuers show the consequences

The latest Russian air strike on Kharkiv has caused destruction in the city. Five people were also injured in the suburbs of Kharkiv. This was stated by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Emergency responders noted that in Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, a warehouse building on the territory of a private enterprise was burning on a 50-square-meter area and grass on a 250-square-meter area. 8 cars were damaged.

In addition, in the Industrial district of Kharkiv, grass was burning on an area of 200 square meters.

In the village of Mala Danylivka, a residential building on the area of 150 square meters was burning. 1 residential building was also destroyed, more than 10 other houses were damaged. According to preliminary data, 5 people were injured - the SES summarized.

On the afternoon of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and the outskirts of the city. According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, there were hits in the Industrial and Saltovsky districts.