Several explosions occurred in Yemen's strategically important port city - Houthi press

Al-Masira TV channel, considered to be the mouthpiece of the Houthi rebels , reported that at least four air strikes were carried out in the direction of the port city of Hodeida.

Writes UNN with reference to ORF.

Al Masirah TV, the main TV channel of the Houthi movement, reported attacks in the Hodeidah area of Yemen.

We are talking about at least four US-British air strikes on the coastal city.

The city's airport and the regions of Sanaa and Damar were also affected. The British Air Force said it did not take part in the attacks in Yemen. The Israeli military said it was not aware of any air strikes on Hodeidah. There were no reports of casualties or exact targets.

Houthis claim to have fired a rocket at Ben Gurion Airport as Netanyahu was returning to Israel