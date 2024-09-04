September 4: World Taekwondo Day, International Sexual Health Day

Today, on September 4, martial arts fans in many countries can join the celebration of World Taekwondo Day, UNN reports.

Modern taekwondo is a mixture of several martial arts that have been developed on the Korean peninsula for about two thousand years.

In some periods, martial arts were banned on the Korean peninsula and were underground.

The popularity of taekwondo began to grow rapidly after World War II, when South Korea finally formed this type of martial art by combining several schools and developing uniform rules.

In South Korea, taekwondo has become a national and cult sport, which was included in the Olympic Games program on September 4, 1994.

Today, all those who stand for harmony in their intimate lives can join the events dedicated to the World Sexual Health Day.

The purpose of today's event, which is supported in almost 100 countries, is to encourage people not to be afraid to talk openly about their sexual lives. After all, normal intimate relationships are not just about pleasure. They generally have a positive impact on the psycho-emotional and physical state of a person.

This day is also aimed at spreading information about risk factors, sexually transmitted diseases and infections, as well as preventive measures for a healthy sexual life.

Customs brokers are celebrating their professional holiday in Ukraine today.

On September 4, 1992, the first legal document regulating the activities of customs brokers was issued in independent Ukraine.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Babylonia.

Bavila became the bishop of Antioch during the brutal persecution of Christians by the Roman Emperor Decius.

According to legend, the ruler wanted to sacrifice to pagan gods in a Christian temple, but Babylonian authorities did not allow it. For this, the priest and the preacher were captured, tortured for a long time and brutally, and then executed.

Vasyl, Valentyn, Omelyan, Pavlo, and Olena celebrate their namesakes on September 4.