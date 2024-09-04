September 4: World Taekwondo Day, International Sexual Health Day

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 84480 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106754 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103559 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 71207 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 55163 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 216256 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208075 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195554 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221959 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209682 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 40794 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 55163 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153952 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152970 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156914 views
September 4: World Taekwondo Day, International Sexual Health Day

September 4: World Taekwondo Day, International Sexual Health Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 163316 views

Taekwondo's popularity began to grow rapidly after World War II, when several schools merged in South Korea to form this martial art form and unified rules were developed.

Today, on September 4, martial arts fans in many countries can join the celebration of World Taekwondo Day, UNN reports.

Modern taekwondo is a mixture of several martial arts that have been developed on the Korean peninsula for about two thousand years.

In some periods, martial arts were banned on the Korean peninsula and were underground.

The popularity of taekwondo began to grow rapidly after World War II, when South Korea  finally formed this type of martial art by combining several schools and developing uniform rules.

In South Korea, taekwondo has become a national and cult sport, which was included in the Olympic Games program on September 4, 1994. 

Today, all those who stand for harmony in their intimate lives can join the events dedicated to the World Sexual Health Day.

The purpose of today's event, which is supported in almost 100 countries, is to encourage people not to be afraid to talk openly about their sexual lives. After all, normal intimate relationships are not just about pleasure. They generally have a positive impact on the psycho-emotional and physical state of a person.

This day is also aimed at spreading information about risk factors, sexually transmitted diseases and infections, as well as preventive measures for a healthy sexual life. 

Customs brokers are celebrating their professional holiday in Ukraine today.

On September 4, 1992, the first legal document regulating the activities of customs brokers was issued in independent Ukraine.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Babylonia.

Bavila became the bishop of Antioch during the brutal persecution of Christians by the Roman Emperor Decius.

According to legend, the ruler wanted to sacrifice to pagan gods in a Christian temple, but Babylonian authorities did not allow it. For this, the priest and the preacher were captured, tortured for a long time and brutally, and then executed.

Vasyl, Valentyn, Omelyan, Pavlo, and Olena celebrate their namesakes on September 4.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

