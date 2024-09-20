Sauce producer scales up its business with support from MHP-Hromada

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 49119 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 33875 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 76433 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 50703 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 46700 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 185545 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191520 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181087 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208185 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196728 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146736 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146241 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150588 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141679 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158277 views
Sauce producer scales up its business with support from MHP-Hromada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21766 views

The sauces producer scaled up its business with the support of MHP-Hromada.

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation has launched the first project of this year's season of the Do Your Business business idea competition. This is the project "Your Jam" - a workshop of sauces and jams" by Yaroslav and Svitlana Stetsenko from Sokyrna, Cherkasy region.

They won almost UAH 100 thousand in the competition, which they used to buy a rack, an induction cooker, dehydrators, and other equipment. The equipment will be used to expand their product line.

This year, 80 representatives of small businesses who plan to start their own business or scale up an existing one won the MHP-Hromada Do Your Business competition.   

According to Yaroslav Stetsenko, the mastermind behind "Your Jam" - a workshop of sauces and jams, he and his wife decided to continue their business in Ukraine despite the war. They invested a lot of time in training and self-education and as a result were able to establish business processes and a pricing system, set up processes for procuring raw materials (some are purchased from local farmers), develop a line of products that are in demand, taking into account seasonality, and launch sales of products through offline stores (in Cherkasy and Chernihiv) and online (via Instagram and Rozetka). In three and a half years, they have already sold about 6.5 thousand jars of finished products, and this year they plan to reach 11.5 thousand jars.

We plan to develop, scale up and enter national retail in the near future. In a few years, we want to fully switch to automated production. At the moment, we are developing a risk diversification strategy, i.e. an export strategy, and we will test  certain sales channels in order to have a plan B, on the one hand, and on the other hand, it is also one of the ways to saturate the country's budget

- Yaroslav Stetsenko says. 

According to Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, such examples of small businesses that have not been stopped by the war should not only inspire, but also make us confidently move forward despite the difficulties.

Small businesses such as Your Jam, a sauces and jams workshop, demonstrate extraordinary fortitude and adaptability, continuing to grow even in difficult circumstances such as war. These are not just success stories - they are examples of true resilience and determination that should inspire others. Their development shows that even in the most difficult times, it is possible to create an environment for business to thrive. Such enterprises become centers of economic stability, inspiring those who have relocated or are planning to start their own business. This is a path worth following

- says Director Oleksandr Pakholyuk.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

