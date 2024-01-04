In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the russians cannot solve the problem of the shortage of employees of the repressive apparatus. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that currently the occupiers are 40% understaffed at the "Ministry of Internal Affairs department" in Khartsyzsk. The enemy is forced to reduce the requirements for future employees and promise social protection, as the shortage is currently being solved by attracting touring soldiers from the Krasnodar Territory

Now anyone can become a "policeman", the only condition is a russian passport. It should be noted that this situation is observed throughout the TOT, as the majority of the population either left the region, was mobilized, or does not cooperate with the occupiers - said Sprotyv.

Recall

The occupation authorities in the occupied territories of Ukraine have problems recruiting collaborators: only 10 out of 80 candidates from the occupied regions and Crimea passed the competitive selection process.

The low turnout and the percentage of successful candidates caused the occupiers' discontent.

Ukraine has identified and entered almost 250 thousand invaders and collaborators into the database